SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana has a Kid Christmas Party scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Village Hall, 211 Sinclair Avenue and it is expected to bring in the holiday spirit in the community.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be present at the party, South Roxana Police Chief/City Administrator Bob Coles said. Coles said the annual holiday party started after Barb Overton became mayor and has been an event families look forward to prior to Christmas.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Hopefully, this will get everyone in the holiday spirit," Coles added. "This is one of those things where there isn't any negative to it. It is good for the families. The COVID-19 Pandemic has been really hard on everyone and it will be good to spread some holiday cheer."

A tree lighting will take place at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Treats, hot chocolate, a sing-along, goodie bags, and a movie will all be part of the event. Masks are required, Chief Coles said because of the pandemic.

More like this: