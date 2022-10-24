SOUTH ROXANA - Due to the weather forecast, the South Roxana Halloween parade has been canceled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

However, the village will offer a Trunk or Treat at Village Hall between 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.

Anyone who has purchased candy to throw out at the parade or anyone else who wishes to participate in the trunk or treat is encouraged to contact Mayor Overton by phone at 618-254-1166 ext 1 or email: mayor@southroxana.org