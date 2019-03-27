SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 4 a.m early Wednesday on Sinclair Avenue. The South Roxana Fire Department called for mutual aid to battle the blaze.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene.

When firefighters arrived fire was showing through the roof of the house. Everyone was reported safe from the house.

More information to come.

