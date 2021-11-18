SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles announced Thursday morning that a woman was found deceased in the South Roxana Dad’s Club Park.

The chief said South Roxana Police were called to the scene at 7:51 a.m. He also said it does not appear to be “a suspicious death.”

“There doesn’t appear to be any foul play,” he said. “We are notifying family, and we will later release the name of the person. We are now just waiting on toxicology reports to determine the cause of death."

Coles said the woman was a resident of South Roxana.

