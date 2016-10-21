EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, South Buchanan Street, from East Vandalia Street/IL-143/IL-157 through the intersection of East Schwarz Street, is scheduled to be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. This closure is anticipated to last until Nov. 14, 2016.

During this closure the contractor will be removing the existing pavement, installing new storm sewer, and installing new concrete pavement. Businesses along this route will be required to be accessed via the rear alley or side streets.

Advanced warning signs and detour routes will be posted and all motorists will be required to use alternate routes.

For further information, you may visit http://www.cityofedwardsville.com/construction or you may contact David Sirko at 618-692-7535.

