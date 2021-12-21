SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has clarified the loud noise and shaking felt at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, throughout Central Illinois.

Tuesday morning, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was made aware of a large noise and shaking felt by many residents. This kicked off an immediate collaboration between federal, state, and local officials to identify the impact and source of the incident.

The incident was mistaken by some as an earthquake, however in reality this is what the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said happened:

"Upon further review, it was determined that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above Central Illinois course-corrected creating a sonic boom. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region."

At this time there are no reports of damage associated with the incident.

