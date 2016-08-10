WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Triathlon is something that brings civic pride to the community each year.

In fact, the triathlon started with the pool – the Wood River Aquatics Center - in 1985. This will mark the 31st year for the triathlon. This year’s triathlon is set to start with races at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wood River Aquatics Center Manager Fred Slow said the triathlon features competitors from ages 13 to 85 and is a model one for beginner adults in triathlon.

“It is not the most tedious or exerting race and it is a good way to get started with triathlons,” Slow said. “A lot of people come from not only around here, but across the river ever year. It is a lot of fun and competition.”

The course will consist of swimming 450 meters in the Olympic size Aquatic Center pool, biking 12 miles and running 4 miles through a nice residential area of Wood River.

Early race packet pickup will be available the Friday before the race from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Otherwise the race packet can be handed out the day of the race. There will be a bike safety inspection on the morning of the race at the Bandstand.

Regulation helmets are required. Awards will be handed out for the top three male and female finishers in the following age divisions: 13-15, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64. Awards will be handed out for the first male and female finishers in the following age divisions: 65-69 & 70+.

The overall winner for male and female will receive awards. Awards will be handed out for the top team. The entry fee will include a souvenir T-shirt and complimentary brunch. After the race, there is a fun-filled day at the Aquatic Center pool and water slide for participants and their family. For more information or if you have questions, contact the Wood River Park & Recreation Department at (618) 251-3130, or e-mail at office@wrparks.org . Check in time starts at 6:00 a.m.

Registration goes through Aug. 13 at wrparks.org/triathlon.

Those racing start at 30-second intervals. The final swimmer usually starts at 9 a.m.

