EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery in Downtown Edwardsville has made a commitment to serving the community not just with its popular smoothies, but in many other ways since opening about a year ago.

Another example was this past week on the Juicery’s Thankful Thursday. On Thursday, Source gave thanks to the Edwardsville Police Department, delivering several fresh smoothies for the officers and staff.

Michelle Motley, one of the owners, and Chrissy Stevens, another owner, said they appreciate the police and everyone who works there for all they do for the community.

“We brought four of each thing we had for them,” she said. “We thanked our officers for what they do each day. We think other businesses and people in the community should do the same thing.”

Motley expressed that is important in every community to show gratitude to officers in whatever way possible.

