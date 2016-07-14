EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery and their neighbors on Main Street in Edwardsville are currently without power after the wave of thunderstorms that ravaged the area Wednesday afternoon.

A post made on the business’ Facebook early Thursday morning stated that the block is still without power.

“The juice is safe,” the post said, “but Source will be closed until our power comes back on.”

Businesses currently without power include 222 Artisan, Sgt. Peppers, Laurie’s Place, Recess Brewing and more.

