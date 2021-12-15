EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery, a locally-owned business featuring all-natural smoothies, juices, and food items is introducing its newest creation, Source craft cocktail mixers, just in time for the holidays. The business has teamed up with a Chicago-based mixologist, Lorna Biljan, to create the line of craft products that come in five different flavors. These include a Tailgate Toddy, Basil Lemon Sour, Chai Ginger Mule, Margarita Mixer, and Spiced Hibiscus Sour Mixer.

“This idea was born from something we wanted ourselves and we thought our clients would love too,” said Source Juicery co-owner Chrissy Stevens. “Our goal was to make a good-tasting, quality mixer that is also made with all-natural ingredients. These mixers will allow people to create unique, fresh cocktails that blend well with a variety of alcohols and don’t have any unnecessary added ingredients. This was a passion project for us and we’ve loved seeing it come to life.”

The products are sold in an 8-ounce bottle for $10.00 with an option to pre-order larger sizes for parties. The 8-ounce bottle makes up to 12 servings when mixed with alcohol and sparkling water. Co-owner Michelle Motley said while they plan to offer the craft mixers year-round, the flavors will change based on the season. The business has also added drink recipes on its website so people can purchase the products and find inspiration on ways to use them.

“This is really a fun way for people to learn how to be their own mixologist,” said Motley. “We weren’t sure how this product would be received, but as always, we’ve been blown away by the support we’ve received from the community so far. It’s been an exciting new addition to our product line.”

To learn more about Source Juicery’s new craft cocktail mixers, go to www.sourcejuicery.com/source-craft-cocktail-mixers.

Source Juicery (Source) was founded in 2016 and is located at 228 North Main in Downtown Edwardsville.

Owners Michelle Motley and Chrissy Stevens shared the vision to offer healthy eating options in a society where “fast” typically equates to non-health-focused foods and quickly established the business’s mission of being: Happy + Healthy + Whole. Source features a healthy menu of cold-pressed juices, all-natural smoothies and healthy food to go. All products are made in-house and are gluten-free. For more information about Source Juicery, go to www.sourcejuicery.com or call 618-650-9080.

