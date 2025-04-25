Our Daily Show Interview! Social Kitchen & Challenge Unlimited

ALTON - Several community partners have collaborated to create the Soulcial Center at Challenge Unlimited.

This center brings together Fresh Harvest 365, LaMay’s Catering, the Food is Love Foundation and Theodora Farms to provide fresh food to those experiencing food insecurity. Located at Challenge Unlimited in Alton, the goal of the Soulcial Center is to fight food insecurity while supporting Challenge Unlimited clients.

“Dignity through food…meets dignity through work, where the place individuals come every day is a place that’s adding value to their community,” explained John Michel, founder of Soulcial Kitchen and president of the Food is Love Foundation. “They get pride in being a part of the solution for people who are struggling, and that’s what we think the definition of community is really about.”



Challenge Unlimited works with adults with disabilities to help them find employment. When a community member purchases a box of fresh produce from Theodora Farms through their Community Supported Agriculture program, CU clients will pack a second “Blessing Box” of produce to then be donated to Crisis Food Center.

Michel and John Becker, CU’s VP of Programs, noted that this collaboration will provide work experience to CU clients while distributing fresh produce to community members experiencing food insecurity in the Riverbend region.

“Food insecurity around here is a huge problem. It’s in every part of folks’ lives across the country,” Becker noted. “There's been a lot of attempts for 75–80 years or longer to address food insecurity nationwide. Here’s a partnership on a local basis that is doing it right, addressing food insecurity by bringing players together and looking at a partnership in a different light.”

Also at the Soulcial Center, Jason Harrison with LaMay’s Catering will work with Food is Love Foundation Chef Lasse Sorenson to operate a commercial kitchen. This kitchen will provide fresh, hot, medically-curated meals to support regional hospitals and healthcare providers.

Michel also highlighted the Block Parties for Good. Located in Alton and Swansea, these monthly events provide free hot meals and groceries for community members on the last Friday of each month.

He noted that several partners have come together to support their mission of fighting food insecurity in the region. Michel and Becker believe these partnerships will go a long way towards providing a dignified response to food insecurity for community members while also offering “dignity through work” to Challenge Unlimited clients.

“The priorities are dignity through food, dignity through work,” Michel summarized. “It’s one thing to meet a need. Meeting it with dignity is a game-changer.”

