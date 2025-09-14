Sorento Man Charged with Felony for Fentanyl Possession
Corey J. Eulberg faces a Class 4 felony after authorities found fentanyl in his possession during a May 3 incident in Macoupin County.
SORENTO — A Sorento man faces a felony charge after authorities say he was found with fentanyl and gave a false name to a deputy.
Corey J. Eulberg, 48, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class 4 felony, and Obstructing Identification.
The charges stem from an incident on May 3, 2025, when Eulberg allegedly possessed fentanyl and provided a false name to a Macoupin County deputy after being detained, according to the charging document. The charges were officially filed on September 3, 2025.
Eulberg is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.