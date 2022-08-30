ALTON - Scarlett Eades and Lauren Massey are sophomores on the Alton High girls’ tennis team and head coach Jesse Macias has strong expectations for both of them. This past summer, the girls placed second in a double category in the Andy Simpson Tournament.

The girls teamed up to win the Riverbend Open by defeating teammates Finley Haynes and Ellie Enos in the finals.

"Both girls are multi-sport athletes at Alton High," Coach Macias said. "Both girls came out as freshmen and had not really played tennis at all. They were just two athletic girls looking for something to do in the fall. I could see that they had some potential but we had a really big team last year and I did not expect their season to go so well. But they both have great attitudes and work ethics and they just kept getting better as the season went on.

"Scarlett and Lauren just kept winning wherever we put them. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Scarlett plays tennis, basketball, and soccer for Alton. Lauren plays tennis and soccer.

Macias added: “If you are athletic, you have a really high ceiling in tennis if you put in the time. These girls have good chemistry, love being part of the team, and push themselves and others in practice. I see them both as team leaders even though they are just sophomores.

"Every coach loves having multi-sport athletes on the team because they understand what it takes to get better while being a good teammate.”

