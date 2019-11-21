ALTON – Riley Clancy, a sophomore swimmer, has been named November Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Clancy is coached by Nancy Miller. She swims competitively for Alton High School and her club swim team.

Riley said she would like to thank her family who is always there for her to push her to be the best person she can be. She would also like to thank her best friend Katelyn Shaw for standing by her side and helping her through the hard times.

Her high school sports career has helped her become who she is today. She said through athletics, she has opened herself up to meeting new people and also it has helped her realize what it takes to work hard to accomplish goals.

She hasn't decided if she will continue playing sports in college and he is undecided about where she will go, but her dream college in North Carolina. She wants to major in marketing.

Her older brother, Noah Clancy, has had a major impact on her life. This is because he has accomplished many great things.

