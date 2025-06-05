GLEN CARBON - Ruby Verning was a sophomore forward in the girls soccer team at Maryville Christian High School that, after the fury of the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that invaded the metro area on May 16, 2025, scored the first goal in a 2-0 win over Roxana in the IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal at Bouse Road.

For the season, Verning scored seven goals and had one assist for a Lions team that finished 8-11-1 on the season, winning its first-ever postseason game by defeating the Shells.

The win advanced Maryville into the final, where they would be eliminated by the host Griffins 8-0, but the win over the Shells set up a groundwork for future teams to aim for.

In her post-match interview, Verning expressed much joy over the win, and also highly complimented her teammates.

"It's really amazing," Verning said. "I love the team so much, and I think we can go farther than just one regional game."

The win over Roxana is the signature highlight of Maryville's 2025 season, and Verning couldn't stop expressing her love for the Lions.

Verning described her goal as one where she got a good crossing pass, and simply shot it on goal, into the net.

"I got a beautiful ball from one of our outside wings," Verning said, "I took a touch, and just ripped it."

Straight over the goalie's head, and underneath the bar into the net for the first goal of the match, one that would prove to be the match-winner for the Lions.

Verning also enjoyed playing in their next match against host Father McGivney Catholic and now looks forward to the 2026 season with Maryville Christian girls soccer.

