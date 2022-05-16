ROXANA – Sophomore pitcher Calista Stahlhut threw all seven innings and hit a home run as the Roxana High School softball team defeated the Alton Redbirds by a score of 3-1. With the win, the Shells end their regular season with a record of 9-13.

As for Calista, she’s the Shells’ number one pitcher and she now has a 9-11 record through 20 regular-season appearances. She leads her team in games played and strikeouts with 118 coming into the game against Alton.

The Shells led 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Calista took to the batter’s box with no one on and two outs.

With a quick swing of the bat, she took the ball over the fence in left-center field to make it 3-0 over the visiting Redbirds. It was her third home run of the season which leads her team. Because of that she was intentionally walked later on in the game.

When asked what she thought was more important, the pitching performance or the home run, she had this to say:

“I think they were both pretty important, but I was really happy about my outing in the circle because we played five games in a row last week. So, coming in and pitching a good game was really nice,” she said after the win.

“On the home run I was just working with the umpire’s zone, and I don’t know, it just kind of happened,” she said while laughing.

The Shells had just played Alton on Friday the 13th and came up short in a 3-2 loss on the road. She talked about the little bit of a rivalry between the schools after a couple of late-season games.

“We wanted to beat them when they got here because this is our home field and we wanted to win here, especially for our seniors since this is their last home game,” Calista said.

Roxana will now take on Breese Central in a win-or-go-home regional semifinal game tomorrow afternoon (April 18). That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Breese Central.

The Shells lost both times this season to the Cougars, but Calista is hopeful that the Shells can get the job done the third time around.

“I really hope that we play a good game and just compete against them honestly. I think we can compete with them, we just have to show up and play our game,” she finished with.

