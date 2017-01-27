JERSEYVILLE – Kurt Hall is just a sophomore on Jersey's boys basketball team.

Hall had a hot hand recently in the first half of the Panthers' loss to Cahokia in the Jersey Tournament, ending up with 15 points (along with teammate Jake Ridenhour) in a 51-42 loss to the Comanches.

“They started face-guarding me,” Hall said after his strong start in that game. "Credit to them, they were pretty locked down on me.”

Hall has had much placed on him this season, but the sophomore has welcomed the challenges.

“I'm up for the challenge; I like the pressure,” Hall said. “I want to become the guy you can count on to score at the end of the game.”

As of 19 games, Hall had averaged 8.6 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game. He's enjoyed playing for the Panthers this season.

“I like the school (Jersey),” Hall said about what he's enjoyed about this season. “I like the team, especially my teammates and the coaches. You couldn't ask for a better team.”

Hall is hoping the Panther can get on a winning streak down the stretch. “One win at a time,” Hall said. “We'll see what happens.”

Hall and the Panthers have a key matchup against Civic Memorial with a Feb. 3 league game against the Eagles.

