EDWARDSVILLE – Riley Lewis, a sophomore golfer, has been named November Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Lewis, who plays for head coach Libby Koonce and swing coach Corey Lundberg, has been playing golf since she was 10 years old. She likes traveling to new places around the country to play different golf tournaments.

Lewis would like to thank her parents for "always getting me to the golf course to play and practice. They also travel with me to my tournaments in the summer."

Some major accomplishments she has done was finished 15th at the Class 2A IHSA state golf tournament, won two high school tournaments in 2019 and finished top 5 in 10 tournaments throughout the season and played in the Girls Junior PGA Championship in Hartford, CT.

She wants to play golf for an NCAA Division 1 school and major in Sports Management.

She is on the high honor roll all semesters of her high school career so far. She was First Team All-Academic Southwest Conference 2019.

She played soccer, volleyball, and basketball up until high school, but now just plays golf.

