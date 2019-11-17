ALTON - Gracie Piar, a senior sophomore golfer, is the November Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Piar is coached by Deb Walsh. Piar's leadership skills are one of the keys to her success with the Explorers' team.

"I am coachable, and I take every opportunity to improve my game," she said. "I have won quite a few tournaments and matches this season. My handicap is currently 1.9.

"I would like to thank my parents, sister, and golf coaches. My parents make sacrifices to make sure I am able to play in all of the summer tournaments and have the proper equipment. I will be forever grateful. I am thankful for my little sister coming to my tournaments and traveling with us also. I am thankful for all the coaches I have worked with. They have made me into the player I am today, especially my dad. He is the one that has taught me the most about the game, starting when I was seven.

"I always begged to stay at the course “to just hit one more ball.” Not much has changed, I am out at the course usually until dark most nights, rain or shine. Coach Deb provides encouragement during long rounds of high school golf and helps me stay focused."

Piar continued: "I am very passionate about golf. I have put in a lot of time and effort into improving my game over the last eight years. I have met some incredible people at my home course and at tournaments, they have become like family. Golf is a sport I will be able to play for the rest of my life. Whether I am on the range practicing or playing the course, I feel right at home. It is definitely my happy place.

"I believe the sports that I have played since I was very young made me a better, stronger person. I think it has taught me to be determined, try your best, and how to work together as a team. I started playing sports when I was about four years old. I have participated in basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer, dance, gymnastics, and golf."

She would like to play golf at Ohio State University. "That has been my dream college since I was eight," she said.

Piar has all A’s and B’s this semester and her favorite subject is math.

A few interesting facts about her is she has had two holes in ones. She won Player of the Year for Gateway PGA Junior Tour, for two years in a row (2016/2017). She has won Player of the Year for the Metro East Coaches Association for the last two years. She has played in some pretty intense national tournaments this year in other states. The states she played in were California, North Carolina, Indiana, and Florida. She was only home nine days all summer long. She is ranked 150th in the world, in her age group, through Junior Golf Scoreboard. In seventh and eighth grade she was the top leading scorer in basketball during the season.

