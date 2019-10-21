SOUTHWESTERN - Gavin Day, a sophomore football player, is the October Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Day is coached by Pat Keith. Day has played football for 9 years. "I would like to thank my parents for keeping my confidence up and believing in me," Day said.

His accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are "I try to work hard at daily improvement during the season and off-season," he said.

When asked how football helped develop him as a person today he said: "It helped me understand the importance of teamwork and accountability to myself and others."

Day plans on going to Ohio State. Day also plays basketball and baseball for Southwestern. Day is also on the honor roll.

