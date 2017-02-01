EAST ALTON – Edwardsville's Dylan Twardy had a successful first year as part of the Tiger hockey program.

Twardy, a sophomore, was one of seven Tigers who played in Tuesday night's Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A All-Star Game at East Alton Ice Arena.

Twardy joined the team after moving to Edwardsville from Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and had an 8-2-2 record for the Tigers in 2016-17, recording 255 saves in 504 minutes in goal with a goals-against average of 4.40 and a save percentage of .859 as EHS finished in first place in Class 2A.

“it was a great experience” playing in Tuesday's game, Twardy said. “This is my first year here at Edwardsville and it's a great honor to be chosen for the all-star team.

“It's a great experience (playing for the Tigers) and I love it. I'm playing Triple-A over in St. Louis and I'm playing high school here and I'm on the ice every day; I love it.”

Like many youngsters in the Sault Ste. Marie area – right on the US-Canadian border near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – Twardy has played hockey since he was very young, starting to play the game when he was 3 years old. “I switched to goalie when I was about 8 or 9,” Twardy said.

Twardy has noticed some differences between playing in Michigan and in Edwardsville. “When I played in Michigan, I played in Canada for about three years and I just played club hockey,” Twardy said. “This is my first time playing high school hockey and it's just awesome.

“I have learned a few things; I've been working on a couple of things in practices and in games so I can get better.”

