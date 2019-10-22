JERSEY - Cole Martinez, a sophomore cross country runner, is the October Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Martinez's coach is Harold Landon. Martinez has run cross country since freshman year. He enjoys everything about the sport and running in general, from hitting times in a workout, his team, and meets.

"I would like to thank my family for supporting me and coming to all of my meets."

His accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are he is an all-conference runner and his current personal record is a time of 16:16. His involvement in cross country has helped him form goals that will help him become a better person and athlete.

"Depending on academic difficulty, I would definitely enjoy running collegiate cross country, which could also dictate where I choose to attend college." He wants to major in Biochemistry. He also runs track for Jersey Community High School.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

