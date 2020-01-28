ALTON - Sophomore basketball forward Adrenna Snipes has emerged as one of the premier players in the St. Louis area, having broken out in her freshman season as one of the leading scorers in the area, and now in her sophomore season. Snipes has already passed the 1,000-point milestone and helped lead the Explorers to a 19-5 record so far this season.

And it's some of the reasons why Snipes has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for January 2020 at Marquette.

Snipes is currently averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 5.7 steals per game this season. For her brief career, she averages 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 5.5 steals per game.

And on top of that, Snipes recorded her second triple-double of the year on Jan. 21, with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a 52-24 win over Metro-East Lutheran at home.

"I have been playing basketball since I was five, so 11 years," Snipes said. "I like everything about basketball. It keeps me in shape, and it also pushes me to have good grades, because, without good grades, I wouldn't be able to play."

Snipes plays for head coach Lee Green and feels that the game has taught her how to understand it, and not give up when things get rough.

"Being able to understand the game more," Snipes said, "and learning how not to give up when things have gotten hard."

Article continues after sponsor message

Snipes thanked her family and friends for her success both on and off the court.

"I would like to thank my aunt Cathy, my cousin Eric, a family friend, Becky Williams and her husband, Pete Williams, and my mom LaShonda," Snipes said. "They have helped me through the years with telling me things I've done wrong or right during a game, and they also help me when I don't understand something as far as basketball and school work."

Playing basketball has helped Snipes be more of a team player, and also works well with other people. Playing the game is her hobby, but when she finishes her playing career, she hopes to work with children who have Down's Syndrome.

Currently, basketball is Snipes' only sport, but in both seventh and eighth grade, she ran track at her middle school, qualifying for the Illinois Elementary School Association state meet both years. She has concentrated on basketball since. She also hopes to play in college but has not determined a school to play for yet.

"I have been looking at a couple of colleges," Snipes said, "but I rather the colleges come to me before I start looking."

Snipes hasn't yet determined on a major as well but is always willing to help anyone with the game.

"I'm just interested in basketball,' Snipes said, "and helping other people out if they need any help as far as basketball."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: