GRANITE CITY - Sophie Van Middendorp is enjoying her final season as a swimmer for the Collinsville Swim Club, and in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association relays meet, held June 23, 2025, at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, she had a successful meet.

Van Middendorp was a part of the 200-meter medley relay team that finished third in the girls 15-18 division, swam anchor on the 150-meter freestyle relay team, the 150-yard backstroke relay team, and the 150-yard butterfly relay teams that also finished third in their races, as the Gators placed third in the meet with 209 points in a close three-way race for the title.

In an interview conducted at the meet, Van Middendorp felt that she was competing well, and in some cases, better than her performances from the year before.

"I'd say I'm actually very similar to last year," Van Middendorp said. "I maybe dropped a second in some events, but I'd say pretty consistent with my times."

The summer season is designed to be more of a fun time than overly competitive, and Van Middendorp wholeheartedly agreed.

"I would definitely say that," Van Middendorp said. "The summertime is more fun, and I get to coach the little kids too, and I love doing that."

Needless to say, for her final go-around with the Gators, Van Middendorp has some goals and aspirations she would like to achieve.

"Well, this is my senior year," Van Middendorp said, "my last year of swimming. So, I think I just want to be proud of how I do, and enjoy my last year of swimming."

She plans on competing on the club level during the winter season for the Riptides club, where she can still compete until she turns 21, and Van Middendorp is indeed looking ahead to her final summer season.

"I love all the practices," Van Middendorp said, "and my favorite part of swimming is doing the practices, then coaching practices after I swim, too."

