EDWARDSVILLE — Sophie Shapiro, a sophomore at Edwardsville High School, has emerged as one of the area's premier athletes in track and field in 2025, capturing first place in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the Edwardsville Invite held recently.

Shapiro posted a personal record of 14.10 seconds in the 100 hurdles in the event, one of the best in Illinois and the country. She also won the 300 hurdles last Friday at Edwardsville with a time of 44.45 seconds.

Shapiro had an outstanding indoor season for the Tigers.

She is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Shapiro’s performance at the Edwardsville Invite follows a recent 57.40-second run in the 400 meters at the O’Fallon Invite. In addition to her individual events, she plays a key role on several of the Tigers’ relay teams, contributing to the success of the Edwardsville girls' track and field program this season.

Reflecting on her achievements, Shapiro said, “It felt good today (Friday). I feel I still have another P.R. in me and much of the season left. I did not P.R. in 300 hurdles, but there are always more meets. I was thrilled with the 100-hurdle time. I am second now in Illinois, and shocked I was third in the nation as a sophomore with my time today. I couldn't really believe it; I was so happy."

She credited her coaches and teammates for her progress, noting, “I have great coaching and great teammates. I really look up to Coach Deserea Howard and she tells you what she has done. Deserea really inspires me. I owe so much to my coaches and teammates for pushing me. It is great to have such an educated coach who believes in me; Deserea was amazing in college.”

Shapiro's hurdle technique can be described by track experts as “almost flawless," a key to her success. She expressed her goals for the remainder of the season: “I want to place top 3 in both hurdles events at state. I also run the 4 x 400, 4 x 200 and 4 x 100 relays. They are all fun.”

Beyond track and field, Shapiro is an accomplished athlete in other sports. She is a starting guard on the Edwardsville girls basketball team and was a member of the Tigers’ tennis team last year.

“I am so excited. It is going well and all the hard work is paying off,” she said.

Shapiro’s multifaceted athletic abilities and early success in track and field suggest she will continue to be a key contributor to Edwardsville’s sports programs in 2025 and beyond.