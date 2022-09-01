Sophie and Zoe Byron, Gabi Hill Shine For Tigers Against St. Joseph's Academy
EDWARDSVILLE - Sophie and Zoe Byron won their doubles match and both Sophie Byron and Gabi Hill won in singles as Edwardsville lost 6-3 to St. Louis power St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo., in a meet at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.
Tigers head coach Dave Lipe described St. Joe's as a fantastic team and said once again he was proud of his girls and their performances.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Tigers host their annual Heather Bradshaw Memorial Tournament this weekend at the Tennis Center. Action will take place both Friday and Saturday. Kickoff for the tourney is at 1 p.m. Friday.