EDWARDSVILLE - Sophie and Zoe Byron won their doubles match and both Sophie Byron and Gabi Hill won in singles as Edwardsville lost 6-3 to St. Louis power St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo., in a meet at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Tigers head coach Dave Lipe described St. Joe's as a fantastic team and said once again he was proud of his girls and their performances.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers host their annual Heather Bradshaw Memorial Tournament this weekend at the Tennis Center. Action will take place both Friday and Saturday. Kickoff for the tourney is at 1 p.m. Friday.