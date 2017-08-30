Sophia Rena Vonderheidt
Name: Sophia Rena Vonderheidt
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Bridget Marie and Deric Andrew Vonderheidt of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 8:11 AM
Date: August 22, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Sandra Marie (1)
Grandparents: Jerry & Dody Vanderheidt, Brighton;
Brad & Missy Watson, Brighton
Great Grandparents: Jerry & Maurine Vonderheidt, Brighton;
Jerry & Ellen Donahue, MendotaMatt Contarino also contributed to this story.
More like this: