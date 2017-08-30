Name: Sophia Rena Vonderheidt

Parents: Bridget Marie and Deric Andrew Vonderheidt of Godfrey

Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time : 8:11 AM

Date: August 22, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Sandra Marie (1)

Grandparents: Jerry & Dody Vanderheidt, Brighton;

Brad & Missy Watson, Brighton

Great Grandparents: Jerry & Maurine Vonderheidt, Brighton;

Jerry & Ellen Donahue, Mendota

