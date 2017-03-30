Name:  Sophia LeeAnn Hoehn

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Elizabeth Gleason and Joseph Hoehn of Wood River

Birth weight:  10 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length:  20 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  3:13 PM

Date:  March 24, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents:  Micheal & Sheila Gleason; Kelly & Anthony Nicosia

Great Grandparents:  Patsy & Frankie Hersman; Judy & Donald Trowbridge

 

 