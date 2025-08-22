Sophia Herter Shines With Seven Strikeouts in Key Win JCMS pitcher Sophia Herter led the Lady Panthers to a 13-0 triumph over Roxana Shells, striking out seven batters and securing the team's dominant performance. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - Jersey Community Middle School softball hosted the Roxana Shells on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. The Lady Panthers won 13-0. Sophia Herter collected the win with 7 Ks, while Stella Egelhoff was 2-4 with a triple and 4 RBIs. Harper Hill went 2-3 with a double and 4 RBIs, followed by Piper Wittman who also collected a double. Article continues after sponsor message JCMS Girls Golf hosted Gibault Catholic High School. The Lady Panthers finished with a score of 254. The top golfers included Payton Mooney with a 54, Kenzi Vandygriff 66, Lucy Wilson 67, Samantha Hanlon 67, and Ryleigh Cornelius 68. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending