Sophia Herter Shines With Seven Strikeouts in Key Win
JCMS pitcher Sophia Herter led the Lady Panthers to a 13-0 triumph over Roxana Shells, striking out seven batters and securing the team's dominant performance.
JERSEY - Jersey Community Middle School softball hosted the Roxana Shells on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. The Lady Panthers won 13-0.
Sophia Herter collected the win with 7 Ks, while Stella Egelhoff was 2-4 with a triple and 4 RBIs. Harper Hill went 2-3 with a double and 4 RBIs, followed by Piper Wittman who also collected a double.
JCMS Girls Golf hosted Gibault Catholic High School. The Lady Panthers finished with a score of 254. The top golfers included Payton Mooney with a 54, Kenzi Vandygriff 66, Lucy Wilson 67, Samantha Hanlon 67, and Ryleigh Cornelius 68.