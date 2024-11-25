EDWARDSVILLE - Third grader Sophia Garcia knows the importance of helping others and showing kindness.

For her positive attitude, Sophia Garcia is a Student of the Month for Woodland Elementary School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Garcia is an important part of Woodland. She demonstrates helpfulness, compassion and hard work every day. She often translates for Spanish-speaking students who speak English as a second language. This helps all students feel included and welcome at Woodland.

“I think it’s important to help classmates that speak Spanish because they deserve to learn like me,” Garcia shared. “If I help them learn English, they can make friends and be happy.”

Garcia likes art class because she enjoys drawing, painting and using all of the colors. She also loves multiplying and learning in her math class, but she said the coolest thing she has learned this year is all about ocean animals.

She believes everyone at Woodland is “so friendly,” and she likes attending events like the Woodland Family Night where she can eat ice cream and play with her friends. She is inspired by her teacher, Mrs. Snyder, who demonstrates the helpfulness and compassion that Garcia tries to emulate.



Though she is still young, Garcia already knows how important it is to be kind to others and help them when you can. She encourages other people to do the same.

“I would tell other students to be nice to each other so that kids don't feel bad,” she said. “If you see someone sitting by themselves, invite them to join you!”



Congratulations to Sophia for this recognition from Woodland Elementary School and ECUSD7!

