TROY - Are you ready for a party in the street! The first event for the First Friday in Troy Series will take place on Friday, May 2, from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Troy. The event will bring together downtown businesses, artisan market vendors, downtown restaurants, food trucks and entertainment.

Mike Sonderegger will be the featured entertainment for this event. The event will take place between 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and can even leave them in a secured tent while walking around downtown.

The event will be based on Main Street, between Clay and Market Streets, where the street will be blocked. Attendees will be encouraged to grab some food from the Troy VFW fish fry or make a selection from the Time Out Menu. The food trucks that will be located in the Jarvis Township parking lot will be Franko’s Hot Dogs, Sticky Fingers Ice Cream and Spud Shack. Everyone can bring their food and drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages) and gather on Main Street.

There will also be artisan vendors in attendance. A few of those vendors include Lany Pops Frozen Fruit Ice Pops, Mealtime Micro Bakery and Koenig’s Kountry Market. More vendors will be announced closer to the event.

Attendees are encouraged to utilize public parking at Troy City Hall, Spencer Park and various areas of street parking. There are also some private lots that are accessible, including A to Z Dental, Richeson Funeral Home and the Tri-Township Public Library. Please be courteous and refrain from leaving any type of trash in the lot. There will not be parking available at the Troy Fire Department so that the lot can be open for any emergencies.

People are encouraged to walk around to the downtown businesses to take advantage of some of the specials the downtown businesses have to offer. A map of participating businesses will be provided both online and at the event. Some downtown businesses will be offering specials beyond the event time. There will be volunteers at the corners of Main and Market that will assist with street crossing. Please be patient with the additional traffic.

More event information can be found on the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website at www.troymaryvillecoc.com or by calling the Chamber office at (618) 667-8769. If you are a vendor who would be interested in participating in the events, contact Anne Matthews at (618) 304-8335.

First Fridays in Troy are funded through the City of Troy tourism funding.

Organizations involved in putting together this event include the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, Jarvis Township and Ramert Insurance.

For More Information: https://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/first-friday-in-troy

