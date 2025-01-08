ST. LOUIS — A winter storm impacting the St. Louis area has led to significant changes in local transit services, with limited bus operations and adjusted MetroLink schedules. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and Metro Transit provided updates on service disruptions due to hazardous conditions.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, MetroBus services will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with limited routes available. Passengers are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time. Only specific routes are in service, including Missouri routes such as #4 Natural Bridge and #8 Shaw-Cherokee, and Illinois routes including #1 Main Street-State Street and #2 Cahokia Heights. Any route not listed is currently not in operation.

MetroLink trains will maintain normal service until 6 p.m. Following this time, Blue Line trains will only run between the Shrewsbury and Forest Park-DeBaliviere Stations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Metro Call-A-Ride is restricted to medically essential trips, and affected customers will be contacted directly. For those utilizing Via Metro STL, services will be available until 8 p.m.

The recent winter weather has made travel treacherous, prompting officials to urge residents to avoid or delay travel if possible. Snow and sleet have created slick conditions on roadways, sidewalks, and transit stations.

Illinois Routes in Service:

#1 Main Street-State Street | #2 Cahokia Heights | #3 Sauget-Water Street | #4 19th & Central | #5 Missouri Ave.-ML King | #6 Rosemont | #8 Alta Sita | #12 O’Fallon- Fairview Heights | #13 Caseyville | #14 Memorial Hosp.-Westfield Plaza | #15 Belleville-Shiloh | #16 St. Clair Square | #23 Belleville-College.

For further information, Metro Transit services can be reached at 314-231-2345 or via text at 314-207-9786 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Note: If a route is NOT listed, it is NOT in service

Expect delays and allow extra time for your MetroBus trips.

Missouri Routes in Service:

#4 Natural Bridge | #8 Shaw-Cherokee | #10 Gravois-Lindell | #11 Chippewa | #16 City Limits | #19 St. Louis Ave. | #21 Watson Rd. | #31 Chouteau | #32 Dr. ML King | #34 Earth City | #35 Rock Road | #40 Broadway-Halls Ferry | #49 Lindbergh | #57 Manchester | #61 Chambers | #64 Lucas Hunt | #70 Grand | #73 Carondelet | #74 Florissant | #77 Village Square | #78 Bellefontaine | #79 Ferguson-Clayton | #90 Hampton | #91 Olive | #94 Page | #95 Kingshighway | #97 Delmar | #98 Ballas-North Hanley

More like this: