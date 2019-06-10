SEE MIDWEST MEMBERS CREDIT UNION SKY CAM PHOTO GALLERY:

GODFREY - While communities such as Grafton, Hardin, and Alton are being drastically impacted by this year's historic floods, damage is also being done to parts of Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

Between Alton and Elsah on the Great River Road, Godfrey neighborhoods such as White Cliff, Clifton Terrace, Stone Ledge and parts of Stanka Lane have to accommodate the rising waters - whether they'd like to or not. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said one home at the foot of Clifton Terrace has some threat of water, but it has been abundantly sandbagged with the help of several members of the community. He said some of the residents of Stone Ledge, a neighborhood whose exit is inundated, have to walk a path as long as half a mile through woods to their vehicles parked in White Cliff. McCormick said as many as 20 households could be affected by it.

"When compared to other communities around us, the flood damage in Godfrey is pretty minute," McCormick said. "I'm not trying to downplay what these people are going through. I see it every morning when I leave my own neighborhood. The water hasn't been this high in years - since '93, but it's not hurting Godfrey as much as some of these other places along the river."

McCormick does hope the communities affected by this year's near-record flooding are reimbursed for their troubles, including Godfrey, which has worked to bring sandbags to neighborhoods threatened by the river's continued rise. While it is predicted to crest soon, cleanup efforts from debris left behind by the water may require quite a bit of work to return to normalcy.

More like this: