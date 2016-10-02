GLEN CARBON - A self-guided tour of solar energy occurred this weekend throughout the state.

The Illinois Solar Energy Association hosted its 10th annual Illinois Solar Tour. Over 100 solar paneled home and business owners throughout the states opened their doors to display their solar energy. The event featured a free open house event allowing people to view real-life examples of how people are "harnessing the sun's energy to generate power, heat and slash monthly utility bills.

In recent years, the tour has attracted more than a thousand people. Besides seeing solar in action, attendees were educated in the economic and environmental benefits of going solar, according to the Illinois Solar Energy Association.

"If you combine the solar energy production of just the Madison County homes featured on this year's Illinois Solar Tour, equaling roughly 20 kilowatts, we see a local savings benefit each year of $2,000 in electric bills, 41,000 pounds of CO2 emissions and 10,000 gallons of water, from just those three household systems," Illinois Solar Energy Association Board President Shannon Fulton said.

The tour was 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Houses in Madison County included: the Krusa Residence, located at 27 Rose Ct. in Glen Carbon, the Trimmer Residence, located at 106 Lenox Ave. in Mitchell and the Kuegler Residence, located at 5263 Weber Rd. in Alhambra.

"I am committed to making a significant contribution to reduce carbon emissions," Chris Krusa of Glen Carbon said. "I love clean air. It is a great investment and I expect to be making enough power to help us enjoy our retirement even more."

Krusa and the other stops on the tour are being recognized as "clean energy leaders" by the Illinois Solar Association.

"With local, state and federal incentives better than they have ever been, starting at 60 percent savings on the cost to purchase a solar installation, it never hurts to explore solar by doing some research," Fulton said.

Several stops on the tour were in St. Clair County as well. and included: the Rheaume Residence, located at 816 Alexander Dr in O'Fallon, the Rosseau Residence, located at 1775 Saddlewood in O'Fallon, the Ellerbrake Residence, located at 866 Old Enterprise Farms in Lebanon, Juggle.com/StraightUp Solar, located at 33 Bronze Pointe N #150 in Swansea, the Barmann Residence, located at 207 W. Woodland Ridge in Valmeyer, and the Peterson Residence, located at 10117 Pine Crest Rd. in Red Bud.

The Illinois Solar Energy Association was established in 1975 as a non-profit organization that promotes the widespread application of renewable energy through education and advocacy.

