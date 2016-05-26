SEE VIDEO BELOW:



GODFREY - Citizens and business owners of Godfrey have a plethora of incentives to switch to solar.

Besides the state incentive of 30 percent of purchase based on production as well as a 30 percent federal tax credit, citizens interested in solar energy in Godfrey now have an addition benefit attained through bulk purchases in the village. These savings amount to a price of an estimated $3.25 per watt, instead of the average rate of approximately $4 a watt. With panel productions into five kilowatts, those discount rates may entice home and business owners who have never before contemplated purchasing renewable energy.

To spread awareness about the new incentives, the Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee and small, St. Louis-based business, Straight Up Solar, have introduced the "Solarize Godfrey" presentation to the village's residents. The nearly hour-long presentation Thursday evening educated potential buyers about the benefits, process and incentives of switching to solar energy.

"We're letting folks know why now is the time to go solar," Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee Chairperson Nate Keener said. "We combine purchasing power with Straight Up Solar."

Straight Up Solar Project Developer Emma Gilmore said the small business employs approximately 25 people in the St. Louis Metro Area and partners with solar energy companies across the nation to purchase high-end solar equipment in bulk. Gilmore said Straight Up Solar will also provide free site assessments to Godfrey residents, regardless of which solar installation firm they choose. Straight Up Solar is working with the Village of Godfrey to increase the deployment of solar panels.

"We're basically buying in bulk all the time," Gilmore said. "We are trying to encourage homeowners to do their own bulk purchases of solar energy, so we can see benefits on a big and a mirco scale."

Gilmore said 25 kilowatts, or five residential installations of five kilowatts each, would deem the project a success.

Thursday night's presentation educated interested citizens in Godfrey about the benefits of solar energy as well as the Solarize Godfrey project. It was held at the Godfrey Municipal Building at 6810 Godfrey Road. Future presentations will occur on June 16 at the Rolling Hills Golf Course Clubhouse, located at 5810 Pierce Lane in Godfrey and on June 28 at the La Vista Ecological Learning Center, located at 4300 Levis Lane in Godfrey.

