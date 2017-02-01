EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE's Sandy Montgomery has teamed with Championship Productions to show softball coaches how to better prepare their players for success.

Montgomery, the Cougars' Head Coach for 29 seasons and owner of 985 victories, is part of an instructional video detailing skills drills for game situations.

The video features live hitting and base running situations, improving offensive output at the plate and on the bases. The fast-paced drills are designed to assist coaches in various phases of the game and what to work on in practice.

"It's for high school coaches and coaches of summer softball," Montgomery said. "It was fun to do and an opportunity to showcase our program. Any time you do something to make the program more visible, it's good for recruiting and the University brand."

Montgomery added, "Championship Productions is a national publication, so it's a way to be more visible on the national stage. We did what we do in practice."

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE's successful program is highly visible at the national level. The Cougars won the NCAA Division II championship in 2007, when Montgomery was voted the Coach of the Year. Overall, the Cougars have won 30 or more games 20 times. The 2014 team was the first SIUE squad to win the Ohio Valley Conference title and advance to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

The Cougars, runner-up in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in each of the last three seasons, are considered prime contenders for this year's league title.

"We are excited about this season and hope to make a run at the conference championship," Montgomery said.

Championship Productions, based in Ames, Iowa, has produced instruction videos in major sports for more than 40 years. It has featured some of the top softball coaches in the country including coaches from LSU, Florida and Oklahoma, plus major head basketball coaches such as Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Kansas' Bill Self.

For more information on Championship Productions videos, including the Montgomery one, call (800) 873-2730.

More like this: