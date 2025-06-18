ROXANA — Ava Cherry, a versatile athlete for the Roxana Shells, has made significant contributions across softball, basketball, and volleyball during the 2025 season and is set to return for the 2026 season.

Standing 5-foot-6, Cherry emerged as one of Roxana’s top hitters this year, highlighted by a standout performance in which she hit two home runs in a single game. In addition to her softball achievements, she plays as a guard for the Roxana basketball team and has been an important player in volleyball.

Cherry’s efforts have earned her recognition as the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month. Roxana’s head girls softball coach, Pat Brannon, praised her work ethic and impact on the team.

“She has put in a lot of work and had a strong season,” Brannon said. “She got in the swing of things and it took off for her. She is a very valuable player.”

