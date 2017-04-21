SOFTBALL

CALHOUN 18, GREENFIELD 3 (5 INNINGS)

HARDIN - Calhoun's girls trounced Greenfield 18-3 at Hardin on Thursday night.

Grace Baalman picked up the win for the Warriors. Calhoun is 19-5 with the win.

The Warriors are slated to play at Jersey on Friday and at Pleasant Plains on Saturday, but that is pending the weather. On Tuesday, the Warriors host Carrollton and on Thursday travel to Carrollton for WIVC games. On Friday, April 28, the Warriors host Jersey and Saturday, April 29, play at Southwestern.

ALTON 6, O'FALLON 5: A seventh-inning run was enough to give Alton a 6-5 Southwestern Conference road win over O'Fallon Thursday, taking the Redbirds to 15-5 overall, 4-3 in the league.

Savannah Fisher was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Redbirds, with Tami Wong 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Sydney Hartman 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-4 with a run scored and Miranda Hudson 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Fisher got the win for AHS, striking out one.

Alton visits Civic Memorial in Bethalto at 4:15 p.m. today, then hosts Belleville East at 4:30 p.m Tuesday and visits Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRANITE CITY 16, EAST ST. LOUIS 1 (4.5 INNINGS): An 11-run third helped Granite City to a 16-1, four-and-a-half inning Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field Thursday, taking the Warriors to 6-12 overall, 1-5 in the SWC; the Flyers fell to 1-6 overall and in the league.

Haley Crider was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for GCHS, with Sydney Feltmeyer 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored and Morgan Tanksley 1-for-1 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored to highlight the Warrior attack. Holly Zaring got the win, striking out eight while going 1-for1 with three runs scored at the plate.

GCHS visits Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before heading to East St. Louis for a 4:30 p.m. April 27 league game.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, STAUNTON 0: Morgan Moxey blanked Staunton on one hit while striking out 12 as East Alton-Wood River defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 in Staunton Thursday to go to 11-6 on the season.

The Oilers got all three runs in the top of the fifth; Rebecca Null went 2-for-3 with a run scored for EAWR, while Haley Shewmake and Macy Flanigan had the other runs scored. Shewmake, Flanigan, Moxey, Carly Campbell and Kayla Aligholi had hits for the Oilers on the day. EAWR is at Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. today and at Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

NORTH GREENE 3, CARROLLTON 1: Solo runs in the fourth and sixth were enough to send North Greene to a 3-1 win over Carrollton in Carrollton Thursday, dropping the Hawks to 12-7 on the year.

Hannah Krumweide went 1-for-4 with a double and the Hawks' only run, with Emily Talley 1-for-1 with a double, Alexis Counts 1-for-4 with a double, Clair Williams 2-for-2 and Carley Pyatt 3-for-4 to highlight the Carrollton offense. Emmie Struble took the loss for the Hawks, striking out 10.

Carrolton visits Jersey at 4:30 p.m. today, then meets Staunton at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, CARLINVILLE 0: A four-run fifth paced Piasa Southwestern to a 4-0 win over Carlinville at home Thursday, taking the Birds to 6-8 on the year.

Molly Novack was 1-for-1 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Birds, while Haley Evans went 1-for-3 with a double and Raechel Brandon 2-for-3 with a run scored to highlight Southwestern's offense. Bailee Nixon gave up just two hits to the Cavaliers while fanning four while Abby Stormer dismissed one by strikeout and Lindsay Strohbeck two.

Southwestern visits North Mac at 4:30 p.m. today, then hosts Bunker Hill at 10 a.m. Saturday.

