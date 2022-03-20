EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville softball senior player Emily Wolff had a great varsity debut game for the Tigers, going two-for-four with an RBI single in the Tigers 10-6 opening day game against Freeburg this past Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Wolff had missed the last two seasons because of a shoulder injury and surgery, and although the outcome wasn't what she hoped for, she felt great in making her varsity debut.

"Being out there in general for the first time in my whole high school career was really exciting," she said. "Having the girls back me up and cheering me on, like in warmups, they were like 'Hey, it's Emily's first game,'" she said with a smile and laugh, "and they were all so excited for me. So all those feeling and emotions made me so happy to be out here finally."

Article continues after sponsor message

Wolff agreed that it was great to be out on the field after her shoulder injuries, and had a very special motivation factor that kept her going while she was on the injured list.

"From the beginning, I didn't know that I wanted to play college ball until I got hurt," Wolff said. "So having that big goal and getting back with my teammates and not giving up and having them again behind me, cheering me on and not giving up was a big part of it. My family, my therapist, my doctors, coaches, all of them were pushing me to keep going. And I think that's what kept me on my feet and not like down and out all the time."

Wolff felt overall, she had a good game but also knows there's room for improvement as well. Wolff has high hopes both for Saturday and the entire season as well.

"I'm hoping that we just all play really well together," Wolff said. "I think we all just gel really good together, so that's a big thing of a team. I just hope we do good, have fun, stay in it, nobody gets hurt. For me personally, as long as I play my best, go hard after everything, and do what I do, that's all I can ask for."

More like this: