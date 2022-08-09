EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Ryan Fries, PhD, professor and chair of civil engineering, has received the Patrick T. McCoy Education Professional of the Year award.

The award, presented by the Missouri Valley District Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), recognizes an educator who has made an outstanding contribution to the study of transportation and helps students advance in their education and as professionals.

“I am honored to be recognized with this award,” said Fries. “I am dedicated to my student’s education and development as the next generation of transportation professionals. ITE is a great professional organization that has helped me in many ways. I encourage my students to become active in engineering professional organizations to build their networks, have fun, and never stop learning.”

“The best educators, who do not get enough credit, are the ones who put their students first by going above and beyond to create the most engaging overall experience for the student,” said Ashley Fillback, an SIUE civil engineering alumna who nominated Fries for the award. “As a recent master’s student, Dr. Fries has had a lasting impact on my career. I know the same will be true for his future students.

Fries joined SIUE in 2008, teaching and researching topics in transportation engineering. His research interests include traffic operations, traffic signals, and intelligent transportation systems. He regularly works on research for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and will be starting a new project for IDOT this month.

