Bath and Body Works has discontinued a candle labeled “Snowed In” after social media users criticized its design for resembling a Ku Klux Klan hood. The candle, which featured a stylized paper snowflake on its label, drew widespread attention when commenters noted its resemblance to the robes worn by members of the KKK, a group identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as one of the oldest and most notorious hate organizations in the United States.

The controversy emerged shortly after the candle was made available for sale. Following the backlash, Bath and Body Works removed the product from its website and retail locations. In a statement to CNN, the company emphasized that the design was “unintentional” and expressed regret for any offense caused.

“At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson said. “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.”