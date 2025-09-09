EAST ST. LOUIS — A team of eight dedicated staff members from East St. Louis School District 189 recently completed a weeklong Social Emotional Learning (SEL) training aimed at enhancing wellness and collaboration across the district’s schools.

Known as the “PULSE 8 REGULATORS,” the group participated in the SEL COHORT Training to develop tools that support positivity, relationship building, and staff morale. Their primary objective is to launch a wellness plan designed to increase trust among staff and foster a unified district community.

The team includes Ms. Alena Armstead, counselor at Mason Clark Middle School; LaTia Jackson and Latoya Sain, A.I.T.s at Mason Clark Middle School and Lincoln Middle School, respectively; JoVonda Winters, social worker at East St. Louis Senior High School; Catrice Johnson, social worker at Gordon Busch Alternative; and teachers Cynthia Roller at Wyvetter Young, Michael Docksteiner at Lincoln Middle School, and Jannell Cook at East St. Louis Senior High School.

East St. Louis School District 189 officials praised the group’s passion and leadership, emphasizing that their efforts represent an important investment in creating a stronger and healthier learning environment for both students and staff.

