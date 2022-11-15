EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls soccer star Olivia Bacca made one of her dreams come true this past week on National Signing Day when she signed a letter of intent to attend Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Olivia said she was so excited to attend Xavier on a soccer scholarship next season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It is like a dream come true,” she said. “It means a lot to me. I have been working for this since I was a little girl and it is really an exciting moment for me.”

Olivia’s head coach Abbie Federmann said Olivia will be great at her next level.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Olivia had a break-out season last year scoring-wise and led us to as far as we have gotten in the last 10 years in the post-season,” the coach said. “She is just a force out there and is a very pleasant player to coach. I am a Cincinnati girl, so I am glad she is going to Xavier.”

Amy Cotton, Lucas Cotton and Brian Bacca, her parents, all expressed pride in her decision.

“She has put a lot of work in soccer since she could walk, so it is good to see your kid work so hard and accomplish a goal,” her father said.

Olivia’s mom said: “We are just super proud and excited to watch her at the next level.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Troy 12-Year-Old Competes In National Flag Football Program
Jun 23, 2025
Sophomore Ruby Verning Loved Role In Maryville Christian's Girls Soccer Team Success
Jun 5, 2025
Midwest Members Female Athlete Of Mo.: Fallyn Sanders Excels in Cheerleading/Soccer At EAWR
Jun 23, 2025
Ella Klino Ends Stellar Girls Softball Career For O'Fallon
Jun 17, 2025
Tigers End O’Fallon’s 45-Game Southwestern Conference Winning Streak
May 6, 2025

 