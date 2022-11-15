EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls soccer star Olivia Bacca made one of her dreams come true this past week on National Signing Day when she signed a letter of intent to attend Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Olivia said she was so excited to attend Xavier on a soccer scholarship next season.

“It is like a dream come true,” she said. “It means a lot to me. I have been working for this since I was a little girl and it is really an exciting moment for me.”

Olivia’s head coach Abbie Federmann said Olivia will be great at her next level.

“Olivia had a break-out season last year scoring-wise and led us to as far as we have gotten in the last 10 years in the post-season,” the coach said. “She is just a force out there and is a very pleasant player to coach. I am a Cincinnati girl, so I am glad she is going to Xavier.”

Amy Cotton, Lucas Cotton and Brian Bacca, her parents, all expressed pride in her decision.

“She has put a lot of work in soccer since she could walk, so it is good to see your kid work so hard and accomplish a goal,” her father said.

Olivia’s mom said: “We are just super proud and excited to watch her at the next level.”

