ALTON - Jude Thomas Keller, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, has been recognized for his outstanding achievements in soccer. Keller's accolades include being named to the first team conference, receiving the Marquette Player of the Year award, being honored as the Athlete of the Week by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and earning the Player of the Month award.

Keller, who has been playing soccer since the age of 3, expressed his gratitude toward those who have supported him throughout his journey. "I want to thank my parents, Brett and Dawn Keller, my teammates, and my coaches," Keller said. His coach, Brian Hoener, has played a significant role in his development as a player.

Playing soccer has been a transformative experience for Keller.

"When I am on the field, I feel like all my worries disappear, and I just play," he said. The sport has also imparted valuable life lessons. "Soccer has taught me leadership, discipline, humility, respect, and kindness," Keller added. "I have always been taught to focus on myself and to be a better person."

In addition to soccer, Keller enjoys playing pickleball and football with his friends. He is also a leader of the faith formation class, a role he has held for two years. Looking ahead, Keller hopes to continue playing soccer in college and is considering a major in business.

Keller credits much of his success to his teammates. "I am very thankful for this award, but I would not be able to do this without my teammates," he said. He highlighted the contributions of several players, including defenders Caleb and Carter Harteis, who, along with Max and Chris Hankins, have conceded only three goals this season.

Keller said goalkeeper Will Fahnestock has achieved eight shutouts, while wingers Karson Morrisey and Cameron Golike have outperformed every wingback they’ve faced. He added that Quinn Copeland leads the team with 13 goals, and midfielders Maicol Gonzalez and Eli Baggio have been instrumental in the team's success.

Keller's dedication to soccer and his gratitude towards his support system underscore his achievements and promise a bright future both on and off the field.