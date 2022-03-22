BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial girls soccer team picked up their second win of the season in an 8-0 rout over Litchfield. A huge part of the win was sophomore forward Abrianna Garrett.

She netted five goals on the day, bringing her season total to seven which currently leads the St. Louis area.

Abrianna is the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for CM.

She broke the deadlock only 55 seconds into the game to make it 1-0. She scored her best goal in the 16th minute when her left-footed shot curled into the top corner from about 18-yards out. That goal was to make it 3-0.

She scored her other three in the 22nd, 26th, and 39th minute. Mainly because of her, her team led 6-0 at the half.

Garrett was still very humble and gave all the credit to her teammates.

“It’s a team effort. Without our defenders defending for the ball and midfielders earning the ball, I wouldn’t be able to score.”

She’ll look to stay on her hot streak when the Eagles travel to Wood River this Wednesday (March 23). That game will be played at EAWR with a kickoff of 4:15 p.m.

