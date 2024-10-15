EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police are urging motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws this Halloween as children and their families walk through neighborhoods after dark for candy and spooky fun.

If you're planning to enjoy Halloween festivities, make sure you also plan for a safe, sober ride home. Remember: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

“Alcohol and cannabis impair your ability to drive safely,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “It is crucial to plan how you’ll get home before you head out – whether you’ll be drinking or using any other substance. Don’t forget to wear your seat belt every trip, every time. Planning ahead, driving sober and buckling up can help keep you and others safe.”

Remember, DUIs are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. It is also illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis or any other drug or substance. While cannabis may be legal for adults, if you drive high, you’ll still get a DUI. Additionally, all vehicle occupants must wear their seat belts – failure to do so will result in a ticket. The

Edwardsville Police are encouraging everyone to follow these simple tips to keep the roads safe this Halloween.

These are some tips from the Edwardsville Police Department for Halloween:

Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving. Make sure you have a sober friend to walk you home if needed.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as possible

If you see someone who is impaired and about to drive, take their keys and find them a ride home.

This Halloween enforcement and awareness campaign, including the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, is funded by federal highway safety dollars, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.