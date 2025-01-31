Our Daily Show Interview! Drunken Fish- Lunar New Year Party & More!

SAINT LOUIS - So Hospitality Group will host their Lunar New Year party this weekend.

From 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, community members can enjoy a night of all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink refreshments, a DJ, shot girls, a lion dance and more at 612 North in St. Louis. Meredith, events and catering director, explained that 612 North, Kimchi Guys and Drunken Fish are all under the So Hospitality Group brand, and all of the businesses are looking forward to celebrating.

“Lunar New Year is exciting. We celebrate it every year, obviously, because of us wanting to honor the culture behind all of the brands,” she explained. “It’s really going to be kind of a cocktail bar-style event. Come and go as much as you need to to enjoy the night. We’ve got a cultural performance from a lion dance team coming in to really celebrate the culture behind it. And then we’ve got shot girls coming in from Jack Daniels, so we’re really going to kick up the club and party vibes later on in the evening.”

General admission tickets to the event cost $39.95. You can bump up your ticket to include unlimited drinks for $52.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

Food will be provided by Kimchi Guys and Drunken Fish. Culinary Director Nick promises all of the favorites, including sushi, Korean fried chicken, firecracker shrimp and more.

Nick explained that the menu for Drunken Fish was recently updated, and he is proud of the finished product, with over 40 new items included. He said he brought some Latin influences with him from when he visited family in Uruguay, and the end result is a truly fusion menu with great tastes from around the world.

“Basically the entire 2024, we dedicated to the menu, research and development and teaching the menu,” he said. “We were looking for the wow factor, and we found it. It took us a lot of research and development. We found ingredients around the world, very unique…We were trying to make St. Louis a travel destination for the people who want to try Drunken Fish.”

Nick said they spent a month at each Drunken Fish location, teaching the new menu and making sure everyone was prepared before they released it. He is proud of the team they have amassed at So Hospitality Group, with great people at every Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guy location, including the new spots in Edwardsville.

“Due to the fact that we have a great corporate team, that makes it always easier,” he added. “We got a lot of support from the people in Edwardsville. We are really excited to be on this side of the river since we were always on the St. Louis side. It’s a new feel for us, but we’re very excited.”

While Nick handles Kimchi Guys and Drunken Fish, Meredith primarily works with 612 North, an event space located at 612 N. 2nd Street in downtown St. Louis. She noted that they host a lot of weddings, and she hopes to expand the catering side of their business in 2025.

As they prepare to usher in the Year of the Snake at the Lunar New Year party on Jan. 31, Meredith and Nick are excited to engage with new and familiar faces. They noted that So Hospitality Group and the three brands underneath that umbrella are all about supporting the community, and they hope to see many people at their upcoming events as the year goes on.

“I get to handle the fun side of things in the hospitality industry. I party with everybody. It’s fantastic,” Meredith joked. “I got into this because I like people. I like relationship-building and being able to melt the hospitality industry together…For us, it’s really just about relationship-building. It’s all about building relationships in the city.”

For more information about Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys or 612 North, visit SoHospitalityGroup.com. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets to the Lunar New Year party on Jan. 31, 2025.

