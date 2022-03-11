EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy shared on Friday that So Hospitality Group will expand two restaurant concepts to Edwardsville by March 2023 in front of the Trace On The Parkway. Munsok So is the entrepreneur and chef behind the efforts.

Drunken Fish’s specialty is sushi, and Kimchi Guys specializes in Korean fried chicken. The building will be in the Trace on the Parkway area at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Illinois Route 157.

So Hospitality Group will have half of the new 10,000-square-foot building and the remainder will be available to other businesses.

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said the city is “really excited” to have both new businesses.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think they will both be great additions to the city,” he said.

“It will also be a great addition for the many living in the Trace on the Parkway area,” he added. “We have so many great community partners and these businesses will just add to that.”

“There are so many nice amenities near Trace on the Parkway,” Mayor Risavy said. “The people are really enjoying several things in one spot.”

Drunken Fish has a selection of sushi and exquisite Japanese cuisine, packed with an eclectic list of signature martinis and exotic cocktails. Drunken Fish’s other settings are described as “plush and comfortable.”

More like this: