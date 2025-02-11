ST. LOUIS - Residents in the St. Louis area can expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain starting early Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2025, and continuing throughout the day, forecasters predict. This could potentially impact travel conditions during the morning and evening commutes.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis forecasts precipitation will begin between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of sleet and snow expected by the evening hours, around 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chris Kimble, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, noted that while the primary precipitation will consist of snow and sleet, there is a potential for freezing rain, particularly in areas further south.

"Ice is more slick than snow or sleet," Kimble warned, advising residents to prepare for hazardous winter driving conditions on Wednesday.

The weather pattern will bring temperatures below freezing on Thursday and Friday, with highs around 27 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday and 38 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. A slight chance of rain and snow is anticipated Friday night, followed by a higher likelihood of rain on Saturday, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Following this system, the forecast indicates a return to colder temperatures, with highs only reaching 29 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. The National Weather Service also suggests that additional weather systems may impact the area next week, potentially bringing more precipitation.

As the winter weather approaches, commuters and residents are encouraged to stay informed and exercise caution during their travels.

