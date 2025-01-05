A winter storm impacting the Midwest is expected to bring significant snowfall and sleet to the region, with forecasts predicting accumulations from 6-10 inches of snow Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, and ice in some areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis reports that the storm began overnight and continued into the morning, primarily affecting the Metro East area.

Illinois Department of Transporation Engineer Joe Monroe said his reports showed Alton and Godfrey were reportedly receiving strong stong snow in the 11 a.m. range Sunday. More will come from Monroe in a separate story about IDOT's work. Belleville also had reports of strong snow in that hour.

Maryville was receiving a mixture of snow and ice around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

As of early afternoon, the National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Jared Maples indicated that the Metro area could see around 6 inches of a mix of snow and sleet, while areas just north of Interstate 70 are likely to experience primarily snow. In Litchfield, a combination of wet sleet is expected to contribute to total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches by Sunday morning. East of the Mississippi River in St. Louis, a mix of sleet and snow is anticipated, with Centralia forecasted to receive between 4 and 5 inches.

Reports from various locations indicate that Troy, Illinois, has already received around 4 inches of snow as of early Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Mt. Olive, Illinois, recorded 2 inches early this morning, with no further updates reported to the National Weather Service. In Calhoun and Jerseyville, measurements also showed 2 inches of snow by 9:30 a.m., while Dorsey, Illinois, reported similar totals. Jersey and Calhoun continue to receive additional snowfall as the afternoon progresses.

Maples said the storm is predicted to intensify in the early afternoon and evening, with the heaviest accumulation expected during this period. The NWS warns that the highest totals, ranging from 8 to 12 inches, are likely to occur north of Interstate 70, while southern regions may see a mix of sleet and freezing rain, which has already caused downed trees and power outages in Fredericktown, Mo.

The transition to all snow is expected during the day Sunday, with accumulations tapering off early Monday morning, resulting in lighter snow or flurries by mid to late morning.

Maples stated that this winter storm has posed challenges in forecasting, and updates will be provided regularly after 4 p.m. Sunday as conditions evolve.

"So far everything is pretty much on track with the NWS predictions," he said. "It started with mainly sleet last night and continued in the morning mixed with snow."

"We are predicting most in the Metro East Illinois areas will receive 5 to 10 inches of snow, mixed with ice.

"By Monday (Jan. 6, 2025) by 4-6 a.m. we should start to get on the backside and only get lighter accumulations or light snow to mid to late morning."

